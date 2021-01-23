TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 841 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

