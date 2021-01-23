TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at CIBC

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. UBS Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.35.

TRP stock opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

