TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $6.10. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 39,819 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.90.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

