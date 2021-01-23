Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 46,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 64,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

TARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

