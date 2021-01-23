Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 5.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 258,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 758,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

