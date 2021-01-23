Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.35. 6,956,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,576,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

