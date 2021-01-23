Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 641,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 243,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

