TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

TAL stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.30, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.