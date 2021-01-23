TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of TAL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

