TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives €25.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ETR:TEG traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.54 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.84 and a 200-day moving average of €24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

