Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 7.7%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. 22,637,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 46,047,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

