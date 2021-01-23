Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

SYF stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

