Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Down 10.2%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.94. 881,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 716,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

