Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sydney Airport stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

