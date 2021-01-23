Swingby (SWINGBY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $374,166.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $374,166.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.