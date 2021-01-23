Swarm Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

