Swagatam Mukerji Buys 517 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 715 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £221.65 ($289.59).

On Thursday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 908 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £227 ($296.58).

Shares of CAU stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of £47.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.55. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

