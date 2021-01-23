SVB Leerink Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $190.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.55.

GH stock opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $484,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,701,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,108 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,960. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

