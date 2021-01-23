SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.