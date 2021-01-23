SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.65 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.
Shares of SIVB traded up $24.56 on Friday, reaching $480.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.
