SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.65 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Shares of SIVB traded up $24.56 on Friday, reaching $480.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.