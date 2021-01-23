Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Trading Up 2.1%

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64.30 ($0.84). Approximately 63,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 207,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The company has a market cap of £102.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.04.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

