SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 5.1% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.96. 1,738,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,125,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

