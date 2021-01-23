Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.77.

NOVA opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

