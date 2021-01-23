Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.92.

SLF opened at C$60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.78. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

