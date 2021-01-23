Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 907,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

