Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.06 ($91.84).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €73.05 ($85.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

