Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 521 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

