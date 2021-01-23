Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

