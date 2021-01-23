Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENE opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

