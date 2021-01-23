Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,943 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.

Shares of ACIW opened at $40.30 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 251,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

