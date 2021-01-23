Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Uniti Group Put Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,606 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 460,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.