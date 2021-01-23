Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,819 call options.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. Triterras has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

