Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

GRA opened at $61.10 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

