Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 182,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.39. 2,565,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

