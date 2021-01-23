STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 364.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 389,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

