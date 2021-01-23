Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.35. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

