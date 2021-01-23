Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,754 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

