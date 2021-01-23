Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,954 shares of company stock valued at $164,650,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.99 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

