Status (SNT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and $34.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

