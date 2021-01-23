State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of STT opened at $74.17 on Thursday. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in State Street by 51.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

