State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,654 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

