State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,660 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Ebix worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ebix by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ebix by 44.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ebix by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

