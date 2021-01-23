State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 101,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 406,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.