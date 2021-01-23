State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of The E.W. Scripps worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $5,525,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SSP stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,452 shares of company stock worth $785,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

