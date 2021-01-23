State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colfax were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colfax by 15.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.