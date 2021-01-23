State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $83.83 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

