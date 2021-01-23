State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $667,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,265,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.