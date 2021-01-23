Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

