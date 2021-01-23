Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.20

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.