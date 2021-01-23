Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 506 ($6.61).

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) stock opened at GBX 461.90 ($6.03) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.80. The company has a market cap of £14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.